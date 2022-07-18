Scattered p.m. storms
Higher humidity is back and so are the widespread showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. A storm system will be working in and through the region today producing scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with stronger storms.
Storm risk mid-week
Another storm system moves through late Wednesday into Thursday giving us another chance for scattered storms. Given the strength of the system, there could be some strong to severe storms.
Hot and Dry Weekend
The heat is on this weekend with a heat wave developing over the region. Temperatures will be soaring into the 90’s on Friday and through the weekend.
