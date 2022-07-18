Scattered p.m. storms

Higher humidity is back and so are the widespread showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. A storm system will be working in and through the region today producing scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with stronger storms.

Monday Forecast

Storm risk mid-week

Another storm system moves through late Wednesday into Thursday giving us another chance for scattered storms. Given the strength of the system, there could be some strong to severe storms.

Next storm system

Hot and Dry Weekend

The heat is on this weekend with a heat wave developing over the region. Temperatures will be soaring into the 90’s on Friday and through the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

