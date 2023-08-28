Wet Afternoon

Watch out for the foggy conditions as visibility will be reduced to less than ¼ mile in some areas. Otherwise, expect developing showers and storms this afternoon and evening with some heavy downpours possible. Temperatures will be mild with highs near 80. Rain will taper off later this evening.

Forecast Today

Staying Wet Tuesday

With a frontal boundary stalled out nearby, expect more rain and storms to develop Tuesday with temperatures near 80.

Rain Chances

Drying out mid-week

A few scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, while much of our area begins to dry out Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thursday will be beautiful and bright with lots of sunshine. A sunny set-up continues into the holiday weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Tropical Activity

Tropical Storm Idalia

Tropical storm Idalia located in the western Caribbean will continue to develop and make a move northward into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Given the warm waters, strengthening is anticipated and likely will become a hurricane Tuesday with a likely landfall between Tampa Bay and Apalachicola mid-week.

