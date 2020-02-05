Storm Team 11: Wet Wednesday, Flash Flood Watch tonight through tomorrow night

Storm Team 11

Wednesday, February 5, 2020



Good morning!



A wet Wednesday is in store. Heavy rain at times with the possibility of a few storms as well. Highs will be near 64 degrees and lows will dip into the mid 50s.



There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect from this evening through Thursday evening for everyone.



Most locations will see on average 2-3″ of rain by the end of Thursday.



Highs on Thursday will be mild once again in the low 60s. Cold air begins to move in overnight Thursday into Friday.



Colder air will allow for the rain to switch to snow showers on Friday. There is a 60% chance of scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible in the Tri-Cities. Up to 3-4 inches is likely in the mountains.



Snow shower activity will continue into Saturday as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s in the morning and low 40s in the afternoon. Some snow showers may switch to rain showers. After a few possible flurries Sunday morning, it will turn dry with highs in the upper 40s.



Have a great day!