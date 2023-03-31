Wet Friday

Showers are moving in this morning. Additional showers may linger late in the afternoon while temperatures will be mild in the mid 60’s.

Rising Rain Chances

Storms early Saturday

A squall line is expected from around 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. with damaging winds possible. Heavy rain is also expected, quickly ending after sunrise. The rest of the day looks windy and warm with mid 70’s Saturday afternoon.

Storms Early Saturday

Sunny Sunday

A beautiful sunny and bright Sunday means time to get outside and enjoy the mid 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

Warm Next Week

Warm air surges into the region next week with our first 80 of the season Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App