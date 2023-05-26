Nice Day
Enjoy another beautiful day with sunshine and upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.
Cool and Wet Memorial Day Weekend
Widespread rain is looking likely from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Rain becomes more scattered Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rain chances will drop on Memorial Day.
Saturday: Rain likely by the afternoon with mid 60’s in Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.
Sunday: Rain likely with cool mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.
Monday: Scattered showers with low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.
