Nice Day

Enjoy another beautiful day with sunshine and upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Cool and Wet Memorial Day Weekend

Widespread rain is looking likely from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Rain becomes more scattered Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rain chances will drop on Memorial Day.

Wet Weather

Saturday: Rain likely by the afternoon with mid 60’s in Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Sunday: Rain likely with cool mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Monday: Scattered showers with low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Weekend Forecast

7 Day Forecast

