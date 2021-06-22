Storm Team 11: Wet this morning, milder change this afternoon

Morning Rain

Widespread rain will be likely this morning, drying out this afternoon with much cooler mid-70s in the Tri-Cities, mid-60s in the mountains.

Cooler change continues tonight with lows in the low 50s, 40s in the mountains.

Perfect Mid-Week Weather

Exceptional weather is expected with bright and beautiful days along with seasonable warmth in the low 80s Wednesday, mid-80s Thursday.

Seasonable Weekend Ahead

Our weather pattern will remain ideal for any outdoor activities this weekend with only isolated storms Saturday, p.m. scattered storms Sunday along with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s.

