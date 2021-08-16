Storm Team 11: Wet start to the day with additional scattered showers this afternoon

Scattered Showers and Storms

Showers will be nearby this morning with generally some light rain in and around the Tri-Cities through the morning commute. Additional scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon with some heavy downpours possible. Check out the latest interactive radar here

Tropical Downpours Tuesday

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will likely drift through the region from Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Heavy rain will be likely in many areas with the highest potential for flooding in the Blue Ridge Mountains and over the Cumberland Plateau.

Rain amounts will range from around 1 to 2 inches in the Tri-Cities, while higher elevations could see as much as 3 to 4 inches. Recent dry weather should limit the overall flood threat.

Scattered Storm Threat Late Week

Additional scattered showers and storms will be around late Thursday and Friday, with wet weather possible this weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 80’s.

