Storm Team 11: Wet start to the day, more rain and freezing rain chances ahead

GLOOMY VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND

Most of the weekend’s rain is occurring this morning. But rain chances and clouds will be around all weekend. Freezing rain and ice accumulations will be possible this morning in western NC and in KY and places along the KY and VA border. Light ice accumulations may create slick spots. After this morning, a few showers will be possible for all. Shower chances really increase once again late Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s this weekend and overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 30s.

RINSE AND REPEAT

Rain chances and freezing rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday. The same areas that have been seeing the freezing rain potential will continue to do so. Another good batch of precipitation looks to move in late Monday into early Tuesday. It may end as a brief wintry mix for all early Tuesday morning.

LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING NEXT WEEK

Finally, Wednesday looks to be quiet. But it will not last long. Warmer air looks to move in Thursday with a high near 60 degrees. Rain is likely along with the possibility of thunderstorms. Things go from dry, to stormy, to snow chances by Friday. Right now, it looks that mainly light snow showers will be around.