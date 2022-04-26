Forecast

Wet morning

Showers are moving in this morning and will become likely through Tuesday morning into midday. Track the rain here. Drizzle and light showers may linger into early this afternoon, while drier air settles in mid to late afternoon allowing for some early evening sunshine.

Hourly rain chances

Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the higher elevations.

Tuesday forecast

Spring chill is back

Clear and chilly tonight with some patchy frost around the Tri-Cities. Widespread frost is expected in Kentucky where frost advisories are in effect.

Frost advisory

Lows tonight

Staying cool this week

Clouds will keep conditions cool through the work week with highs remaining in the 60s Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible on Friday.

forecast highs

Scattered showers for the weekend

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with mild temperatures in the low 70s Saturday, mid to upper 70s Sunday.

Seven-day forecast

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP