Forecast

Morning Showers

Scattered showers continue to move through the region Tuesday morning with additional showers expected through the morning commute. Conditions will not remain wet all day, but some additional showers will be possible this afternoon into this evening. Track rain here with our interactive radar

Tuesday rain chances

Warm mid-week

Warmer weather returns Wednesday as highs approach 80 degrees.

Highs Wednesday

Next storm threat

A stronger storm system moves across the region late Wednesday into Thursday.

Future forecast Wed Evening

Future forecast Wed night

The highest chance for severe storms will remain to our west through Wednesday night. We can expect a low chance of strong to severe storms Thursday morning.

Severe risk Wednesday

Easter Weekend

Expect a seasonal weekend ahead with a few scattered showers Saturday and highs near 70. Easter Sunday will be nice with temperatures near 70 degrees along with just a few showers possible.

