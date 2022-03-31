Wet Morning, Windy Day
Rain has arrived this morning with widespread rain likely through sunrise. A few scattered showers are possible midday into early this afternoon, followed by a windy and warm afternoon with highs in the mid-70s in the Tri-Cities and 60s in the mountains.
Wind advisories and high wind warnings have been cancelled, but expect gusty westerly winds this afternoon near 20 mph to 30 mph.
Cooler Friday
A few showers will be around early Friday morning followed by cooler conditions with highs in the 50s.
Seasonal Weekend
Conditions will be ideal for early April with a few spotty showers late Saturday afternoon along with highs in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains. Sunday looks sunnier with low to mid-60s.
