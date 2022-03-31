Wet Morning, Windy Day

Rain has arrived this morning with widespread rain likely through sunrise. A few scattered showers are possible midday into early this afternoon, followed by a windy and warm afternoon with highs in the mid-70s in the Tri-Cities and 60s in the mountains.

Widespread rain is expected through early this morning

Widespread rain ends, while some scattered showers redevelop mid-morning.

Expect drier conditions this afternoon.

Wind advisories and high wind warnings have been cancelled, but expect gusty westerly winds this afternoon near 20 mph to 30 mph.

Gusty winds are expected this afternoon near 20 mph to 40 mph

Cooler Friday

A few showers will be around early Friday morning followed by cooler conditions with highs in the 50s.

Friday’s High Temperatures

Seasonal Weekend

Conditions will be ideal for early April with a few spotty showers late Saturday afternoon along with highs in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains. Sunday looks sunnier with low to mid-60s.

