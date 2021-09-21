Storm Team 11: Wet morning while showers taper off this afternoon

Wet Morning  

Rain will become widespread through the morning, so be sure to grab an umbrella.  Rain will begin to taper off this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, while showers will linger over the mountains through the day.  

Wet Wednesday 

A strong cold front arrives midday Wednesday with rain likely during the day followed by a breezy and cooler evening and overnight.  Temperatures will be mild during the day, getting chilly overnight with mid 40’s in the mountains, near 50 in the Tri-Cities.  

Cool Change 

With our first blast of cool air, conditions will feel extra chilly.  Daytime temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, with mid 50’s in the mountains.  

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains. 

Weekend Outlook 

What a perfect weekend coming with sunny and mild days followed by clear and chilly nights.  Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 70’s for the Tri-Cities, mid 60’s in the mountains, while overnight lows will dip into the 40’s.  

