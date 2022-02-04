Storm Team 11: Wet morning, icy conditions north

Morning rain, icy conditions north

With colder conditions in SW VA and Kentucky this morning, a chance for freezing rain will continue. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for SW VA and Kentucky for possible icy conditions.

Staying soggy in the Tri-Cities with temperatures falling into the 40’s this morning, 30’s this afternoon.

Rain will gradually end this morning with a drier and colder afternoon ahead in the Tri-Cities. Expect a breezy and cold afternoon with some flurries possible this evening.

Winter cold returns tonight with lows in the low 20s in the Tri-Cities, mid-teens in the mountains.

Colder Weekend

Sunshine is back but temperatures will be cold. Highs Saturday will stay in the upper 30s. Sunday’s high temperatures are warmer in the upper 40s.

