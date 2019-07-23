Storm Team 11: From Soggy to Sunny, Plenty of Weather Changes Today

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

After a soggy morning, rain is ending now in most locations, with some lingering showers over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Dry air will be settling in this afternoon and evening allowing for a clearing sky and some late day sunshine. Temperatures are mild, even a hint of fall weather today as highs struggle to reach the mid 70’s in Tri-Cities, while mountain locations remain in the upper 60’s.

Weekday Outlook

With clear nights and sunny days ahead, temperatures will be very comfortable for the last week of July, with even a hint of fall in the air tonight into tomorrow. A gradual warm-up into the weekend means a very seasonable set-up with only a slight chance for rain by Sunday.

