Forecast

Morning Storms

Storms producing heavy rain continue to move through our area. Although the Tri-Cities will dodge the worst of the heavy rain, some areas have the potential to see a few inches, mainly in Greene County.

Flooding is the main impact of these slow-moving storms. Tri-Cities will not see widespread flooding, but some flooding is possible in areas where rain has been heavy the last few hours. The latest radar is here

The heat is on

Get ready for some heat beginning Friday with a sunny and hot weather pattern settling in. The heat continues Saturday and Sunday with temperatures approaching the mid 90s.

Heat Index Values

Next Week

Conditions stay hot and humid into next week with more 90s, but scattered storms are back Monday, with additional scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP