Morning Rain

Widespread rain is developing this morning which you can track with our interactive radar tool.

Rain will taper off this afternoon along with cooler conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s this morning, upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

Seasonal Weekend

Temperatures will be back to mid-November standards with daytime temperatures in the upper 50s, while low temperatures dip into the 30s.

Smoky Conditions

A strong temperature inversion this morning is trapping smoke from ongoing wildfires, essentially capping the atmosphere and preventing air from rising. This allows the smoke to become more concentrated close to the ground, making it more noticeable across the area. Air quality will improve this afternoon and evening.

Drought likely to persist

Despite some rain on Friday, drought conditions will likely persist given the lack of significant rain over the last few months. The latest weather pattern suggests another dry week next week leading to a persistent drought. The next big chance for rain may not happen until Thanksgiving week which could lead to a worsening drought in the coming weeks.

