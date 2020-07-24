Storm Team 11: Wet early morning, spotty storm threat this afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Showers & Storms

Another disturbance moving through is helping to kick off some additional rain and storms early this morning. Conditions do look wet for the next few hours, although the rain threat will taper off somewhat during the day, with just some spotty storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Latest radar available here

Weekend Outlook

A seasonable summer weekend is coming with upper 80’s to low 90’s along with some spotty showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Extended Outlook

Seasonable summer weather continues next week with a higher rain threat Tuesday and Wednesday.

