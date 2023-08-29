Wet Day

Scattered showers continue to move through the region this morning keeping some areas wet through the next few hours. Check out the latest radar view here

Tuesday Forecast

The bigger surge of rain and storms will come later this morning into midday with widespread rain, along with heavy downpours. There will be a flood risk today given the slow-moving heavy downpours.

Flood Risk

Drying out mid-week

A few scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, while much of our area begins to dry out Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thursday will be beautiful with mild temperatures and sunshine.

Muggy Meter

Weekend Outlook

Conditions are looking perfect for the long holiday weekend ahead with sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures, while overnight temperatures will be comfortably cool in the 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

Tropical Activity

Hurricane Idalia is likely to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday morning between Tampa Bay and Apalachicola. The forecast track keeps the storm across South Georgia, followed by the coastal Carolinas where flooding rain and severe storms are possible through Thursday.

Idalia Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the Storm Team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App