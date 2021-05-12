Storm Team 11: Wet and cool Wednesday morning

Showers This Morning

Light rain continues to spread into the Tri-Cities, with wet weather likely to continue through the morning. Temperatures will be cool as well with 40s to low 50s. Conditions clear this afternoon with highs in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40s in the mountains.

Cool Weather Continues

Temperatures remain cool through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s, while overnight lows dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. A few showers will also be possible late Thursday into Friday.

Nice Weekend Warm-Up

Finally, some May-like warmth returns just in time for the weekend. Sunshine and low 70s Saturday, mid-70s Sunday will be a nice change.

