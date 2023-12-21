Winter Begins

Welcome to a new season as the winter solstice takes place exactly at 10:27 p.m. as the earth’s axis reaches the maximum tilt away from the sun. This also means the shortest day of the year.

Despite a new season, weather change will favor a warming trend today and into the weekend. Highs will be approaching the mid-50s in the Tri-Cities.

Mild Weekend

A warm-up continues into the holiday weekend with highs nearing 60 Saturday and Sunday.

Wet Christmas

Another rainmaker will move through the region providing widespread rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Rain will impact many areas from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast for those traveling early next week.

