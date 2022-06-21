Summer Season

Welcome to the summer season on Tuesday! The summer solstice occurs when the northern hemisphere is at its maximum tilt toward the sun. This is also the longest day of the year since the angle of the sun is at its highest in the sky.

Summer Solstice

The heat is on along with slightly higher humidity levels. Temperatures will range from the low 90s in the Tri-Cities to the low 80s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Staying Hot

With rising humidity levels the next few days, the combination of heat and humidity means you can expect a little extra summer sizzle with low to mid-90s Wednesday.

High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will stay hot with low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday, while scattered storms will become more likely late Sunday into Sunday night.

Seven-day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP