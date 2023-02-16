Morning showers, rain and storms likely this evening

Spring weather means spring-like showers and thundershowers. Scattered showers are moving through parts of the area this morning. The best area for rain will be west of I-81.

The rest of the day is looking breezy and warm with record highs possible with low 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Rain and storms return this evening with heavy rain likely. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Kentucky, although there could be flooding in and around the Tri-Cities through tonight given the heavy rain potential.

Rain continues overnight, not ending until Friday morning.

A cold front will usher in February change on Friday with scattered showers along with mountain snow showers. Highs will be back in the 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Sunny and seasonal Saturday with highs near 50, upper 50’s Sunday with an overall nice weekend ahead.

