P.M. Heavy Downpours

Another series of storm complexes will develop today mostly impacting middle TN this morning, while a secondary storm complex could bring heavy downpours to the Tri-Cities late this afternoon into this evening.

Scattered heavy downpours

The greatest flood risk will be from Knoxville to Nashville today given the expected movement of the heavy rain.

Flood Watch

Weekend Outlook

After a fairly active week of rain and storms, conditions settle down for the weekend as a cool front will deliver drier change for the weekend. Rain chances overall look limited, with mainly isolated showers on Saturday.

Saturday temperatures will be comfortable with low to mid 80’s along with a few scattered showers.

Sunday looks even better with a mostly sunny sky and mid 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

