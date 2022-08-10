Watching Flood Risk

No big change this morning with a mild morning along with some areas of patchy fog. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop sooner in the afternoon with scattered heavy downpours likely. Given the flood risk, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Kentucky and Southwest Virginia through tonight. Tri-Cities is not under a watch, but we still could see some isolated flooding.

Flood Risk Today

Staying Wet Thursday

Scattered heavy downpours continue Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Showers will taper off Thursday night as a cold front begins to deliver drier change.

Wet Weather

Fall-like change this weekend

Perfect timing for a more comfortable change as cooler and drier weather settles into the region. Daytime highs will be very pleasant with low to mid-70s in the mountains to near 80 in the Tri-Cities. Overnight lows will also be cool with mid to upper 40s in the mountains, low to mid 50s in the Tri-Cities.

7 Day Forecast

