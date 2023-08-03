Watching Flood Risk

After heavy rain in some areas across East Tennessee, additional heavy rain will likely increase the flood risk for our area this afternoon. Check out the latest radar image

Flood Risk Today

Generally, 1 to 3 inches are likely with some areas seeing up to 5 inches. Flood risk continues through the afternoon with additional rain coming into the region.

Flood Risk

Summer Heat this Weekend

Our weather pattern shifts back towards summer heat as temperatures rise into the upper 80’s to near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon, while scattered afternoon storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Hot and Humid Weekend

Next System

Rain and storms will become more scattered into early next week along with seasonable 80’s

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App