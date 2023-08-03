Watching Flood Risk
After heavy rain in some areas across East Tennessee, additional heavy rain will likely increase the flood risk for our area this afternoon. Check out the latest radar image
Generally, 1 to 3 inches are likely with some areas seeing up to 5 inches. Flood risk continues through the afternoon with additional rain coming into the region.
Summer Heat this Weekend
Our weather pattern shifts back towards summer heat as temperatures rise into the upper 80’s to near 90 Saturday and Sunday.
Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon, while scattered afternoon storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.
Next System
Rain and storms will become more scattered into early next week along with seasonable 80’s
