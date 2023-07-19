Scattered P.M. T-storms

Given an active storm complex over middle and western TN this morning, much of the flood risk and severe risk will stay west of our area today. Still, some scattered showers and storms are expected to build eastward by the afternoon and evening.

Storms Today

Watching Flood Risk

Another storm complex is likely to develop on Thursday. Given the closer proximity to the Tri-Cities, we will have to watch the flood risk for our area through Thursday. Otherwise, rain and storms are likely Thursday.

Flood Risk Thursday

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

After a fairly active week of rain and storms, conditions settle down for the weekend as a cool front will deliver drier change for the weekend. Rain chances overall look limited.

Saturday temperatures will be comfortable with low to mid 80’s along with a few scattered showers.

Sunday looks even better with a mostly sunny sky and mid 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

