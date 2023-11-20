Breezy & Mild Day

Weather conditions remain seasonably mild as afternoon temperatures warm into the low 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

High Wind Warning in Mountains

Strengthening winds ahead of a strong low-pressure system will lead to gusty conditions in the mountains and foothills of East Tennessee beginning late this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected overnight into Tuesday morning.

A HIGH-WIND WARNING has been issued for the Tennessee side of the Blue Ridge Mountains through Tuesday due to expected wind gusts up to 60mph to 80mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of Southwest Virginia for wind gusts of 20mph to 40mph.

The windy and dry conditions greatly increase the fire danger. RED FLAG WARNING is in effect through tonight.

Wet and Windy Tuesday

Widespread rain is expected early Tuesday morning with a very wet Tuesday. Rainfall totals could add up to nearly 1 inch which would be very beneficial for our drought-stricken region. Rain is expected for much of the day.

Winter Chill Mid-Week

Colder air follows on Wednesday with a winter chill in the air as high temperatures remain in the upper 40s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30s in the mountains.

