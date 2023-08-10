Flood Risk This Morning

Heavy rain is impacting our region this morning making it a messy Thursday morning commute. Watch out for flooding in low-lying areas with additional heavy rain likely in some areas. The latest radar view is available here.

Heavy Rain

Given another 1 to 3 inches of rain, flooding will be possible around our region.

Rainfall Forecast

Nice Weekend Change

Weather conditions will be much improved with a more summer feel to the weekend as high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly during the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Next Weather Maker

Another good chance for wet weather is expected on Monday as widespread rain and storms develop during the day. A cold front will move through Tuesday with nicer weather changes mid-week.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App