Storm Team 11: Warmth and sunshine continues, rain is back Thursday

Warming Trend

Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday, but more clouds will be around. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s tomorrow and upper 70s Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s the next couple nights and then 50s for the rest of the week. High temperatures also remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Rain comes back

The next system arrives Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around. The severe threat is low. Showers and storms will continue into Friday as well.

Weekend

Another system moves by on Saturday that will help kick off more showers and storms. Sunday looks to be dry and sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s this weekend.