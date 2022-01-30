Storm Team 11: Warming up this afternoon – Rain returns late mid-week

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers. High near 59. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

