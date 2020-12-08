Storm Team 11: Warming up the rest of work week before weekend changes

Weather will be quiet for the rest of the work week. Our next system moves in over the weekend.

Tonight there will be times of passing clouds. It will be another cold one with low temperatures in the low 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high temperature very seasonable for this time of year at 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest allowing us to warm up each and every day this work week. Overnight Wednesday temperatures near 30 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s. We will be waking up to temperatures in the 30s.

Our next weather maker moves in on Saturday. Rain moves in mainly later in the day. Monday and Tuesday with lingering moisture there may be a few mountain snow showers. A few rain showers may be around, especially on Sunday, for the Tri-Cities.

Then we are cooler again with highs in the 40s for the beginning of the next work week.