Storm Team 11: Warming trend continues, rain chances return by weekend

Good evening,



Tonight

Mostly clear skies will continue tonight. Temperatures will near 49 degrees.



Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be another day filled with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will warm up quickly into the mid to upper 70s.



Tomorrow night

Mostly clear skies remain with a low near 51 degrees.



Warming up

We remain dry and sunny through the work week. Temperatures will continue to warm up and we will near 80 degrees on Thursday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s.



Rain chances return

A stray shower is possible Friday, but best rain chances return Saturday. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers. High temperatures will be near 73 degrees Saturday. A few stray showers are possible both Sunday and Monday. The next system won’t be far behind. This one will increase rain chances and cloud cover Tuesday.