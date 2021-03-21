Storm Team 11: Warming trend and sunshine continues

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, March 2021

I hope you've enjoyed the first day of spring. It didn't necessarily feel like it this morning but it was pleasant this afternoon with all the sunshine as we topped out in the 50s and low 60s.

Frosty Mornings and Sunny/Mild AfternoonsClear and cold tonight with a frost and freeze on the way. If you've been here long enough you know we still can have a freeze in mid to late April with frost through early May so don't go planting any sensitive vegetation anytime soon. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s early Sunday.

However, abundant sunshine will lead to a milder afternoon once again. The high at 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 50s and low 60s elsewhere.

A starlit sky Sunday night. One more frosty cold night. Lows near to just below freezing thanks to light winds.

From there, the air mass begins to moderate and it won't be as cold even at night.

Expect sunshine with a few more high clouds as we go throughout the day Monday. There will be more clouds in North Carolina. Nice and dry still. The high around 68 degrees.

Warmer with More Clouds and a Gradual Return of ShowersIncreasing clouds Tuesday with sunshine mixed in Tuesday. A slight chance of a stray shower late in the day or at night. Most of the moisture will be to our west still. Highs in the upper 60s despite the clouds. A gusty breeze is possible.

We have a little better potential for a few scattered showers Wednesday. Rainfall looks on the lighter side.

Thursday is our best chance of rain as a big storm system treks nearby. It has the potential to give us locally heavy and even some thunderstorms. It is too early to say if there is a severe weather threat, but it's certainly on the table at this point thanks to the possibility of a lot of wind energy moving into our region of the country.