Storm Team 11: Warming trend and sunshine continues

SUNNY & WARMING UP
It will be another sunny day with temperatures just as warm as yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s for the Tri-Cities and 50s for higher elevations. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. We warm into the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.
Above average temperatures will continue for next week. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER
Clouds begin to move in on Tuesday. A stray shower is possible. A few showers will be around on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday holds the best rain chances with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some rain lingers into Friday.