Sunny and Warmer

After another frosty morning, temperatures will be on the rise with nearing 50 midday, low 60s mid-afternoon in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Seasonal Weekend

Enjoy a perfectly pleasant first weekend of November with some sunshine and seasonal conditions. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer change next week

A warmer stretch of weather returns next week with 70’s early to mid-next week. An incoming cool front will stall out over the region with rain chances being delayed until Thursday and Friday of next week.

