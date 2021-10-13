Storm Team 11: Warmer weather ahead with near record heat Friday

Staying Warm

After some morning fog, a clearing sky will allow for more afternoon sunshine today with warmer high temperatures near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Near Record Warmth

A warming trend continues Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Given the current record high of 83 for Friday, we certainly have a good chance of talking record breaking heat Friday afternoon with highs expected in the mid 80’s.

Fall Weather Change this Weekend

A fast-moving cold front will quickly move in and through the region Saturday morning. Showers can be expected Saturday morning through around midday. Breezy and cooler conditions will follow Saturday afternoon with temperatures dropping through the 60’s in the Tri-Cities, much cooler 50’s in the mountains.

Low temperatures Saturday night will dip into the mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, with mid 30’s in the mountains. Sunday afternoon will be bright but cool with highs only in the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Fall Color Change

Look for more beautiful color in the mountains this week as many areas over 4,000 to 5,000 ft see peak color this week. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the weeks to come.

Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd to 4th week of October. Read more about fall foliage here

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP