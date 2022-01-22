Storm Team 11: Warmer and sunny afternoon ahead – The warming temperatures continue into next week

Good morning. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A few rain and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: Scattered rain and snow showers possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of this sunny afternoon!