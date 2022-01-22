Storm Team 11: Warmer and sunny afternoon ahead – The warming temperatures continue into next week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A few rain and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: Scattered rain and snow showers possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of this sunny afternoon!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss