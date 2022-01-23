Storm Team 11: Warmer and sun-filled Sunday ahead – Mountain flurries possible PM

Good Sunday morning. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A few flurries are possible across the mountains. Otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph. Snow chance 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Scattered wintry precipitation looking likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Precipitation chance 60%.

Friday Night: A few snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Snow chance 30%.

Saturday: Flurries possible early, otherwise partly sunny with a high near 35. Snow chance 20%.

Have an amazing rest of your morning!