Quiet Friday

Enjoy a tranquil day with sunshine and highs near 60.

Strong system this weekend

A very dynamic storm system is likely to usher in drastic changes from storms to snow on Sunday.

On Saturday, warm air will begin to surge into the area with mid-60s in the Tri-Cities. Scattered showers will also be possible during the day.

Sunday morning, a squall line is expected Sunday morning into Sunday early afternoon which will bring very squally conditions with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Sunday evening, cold air catches up with the moisture which will result in a quick change to snow. Mountain accumulations are likely with around 1 to 3 inches, while the most uncertain part of the forecast is whether the Tri-Cities will see any accumulation. There is a chance for some accumulation, but it will depend on the timing of the cold air and the departing moisture. What we do know is there will be winter impacts in the mountains Sunday night into Monday morning.

