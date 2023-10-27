Staying Warm Day

A persistent weather pattern means another warm day with upper 70s near 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the mountains.

Warm Weekend

Weather conditions remain warm this weekend with near 80 Saturday, upper 70s Sunday. Rain will stay mainly north of the Tri-Cities with just a few passing showers in northern Kentucky.

Chilly change next week

A cold front arrives Monday afternoon delivering the coldest weather change of the fall season. Temperatures will likely drop late Monday into Monday night from the 60s into the 40s.

Halloween will be breezy and chilly with some showers lingering through the day. High temperatures will only be in the low 50’s.

Fall Color update

Peak color continues in the mountains with near peak color in the Tri-Cities. Now is the time to capture the color before it begins to fade next week.

