Storm Team 11: Warm today with partly cloudy skies

Storm Team 11

Friday, October 11, 2019

Good morning!



Today will be a warm one! Highs will be near 81 degrees today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Upper elevations will top out in the 70s.



Tonight we will see an increase in cloud cover as the next system moves in. There is a chance of seeing a few isolated showers late tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.



Tomorrow the next system moves in. A few scattered shower are possible with mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s Saturday night. This system moves out for the most part late Saturday.



Sunday expect partly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 60s. A shower is possible in the mountains.



Have a great Friday!