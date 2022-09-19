Staying Warm

Expect another nice day with cool conditions this morning and patchy fog, becoming mostly sunny and warm with low to mid-80s in the Tri-Cities and 70s in the mountains.

Forecast next 12 hours

Highs Today

Hot mid-week

Expect weather conditions to continue to heat up Tuesday and into Wednesday. Highs will be approaching 90 Wednesday afternoon making it the hottest day of the week.

Highs Tuesday

Seasonal and weather change

Many are looking forward to the seasonal change coming Thursday. The sun will be located directly over the equator on Sept. 22 around 9 p.m. Equinox essentially means equal days and equal nights for both the northern and southern hemispheres.

Weather patterns and seasonal change can coincide, and in our case, it looks like mother nature will be delivering a nice cold front for the first day of fall. In fact, conditions will be quite refreshing for the first full day of fall with a chilly Friday morning in the upper 40s. Mild sunshine will make for a perfect Friday finish with the mid-70s.

