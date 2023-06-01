Happy June
Weather conditions are perfect with a mild morning followed by a warmer afternoon as high temperatures rise into the low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.
Summer Heat
Temperatures will continue to rise with mid 80’s Friday and into the weekend.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday will be warm with mid 80’s along with some isolated p.m. storms.
Sunday remains warm with low to mid 80’s with isolated p.m. showers and storms.
Next Week
Weather conditions are trending milder with highs back in the 70’s.
