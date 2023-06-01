Happy June

Weather conditions are perfect with a mild morning followed by a warmer afternoon as high temperatures rise into the low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Summer Heat

Temperatures will continue to rise with mid 80’s Friday and into the weekend.

Highs Tomorrow

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be warm with mid 80’s along with some isolated p.m. storms.

Sunday remains warm with low to mid 80’s with isolated p.m. showers and storms.

Next Week

Weather conditions are trending milder with highs back in the 70’s.

Temperatures Trend Next Week

7 Day Forecast

