Storm Team 11: Warm Father’s Day with sunshine and scattered afternoon storms

Storm Team 11

Sunday, June 21, 2020



Happy Father’s Day!



Today overall looks to be a good day to spend time outdoors. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly later in the day. Otherwise, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures today will near 87 degrees.



Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies, a stray shower or storm is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.



To start off the work week, temperatures warm into the mid 80s again along with partly cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance of showers and storms.



The next weather maker moves in Tuesday and Wednesday. That will bring up the rain chance and some cooler temperatures.



Have a great day!