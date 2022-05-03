Forecast

A Few P.M. Storms

Enjoy another beautiful day with a clear sky and temperatures in the 50s. Expect a warm afternoon with a few late afternoon and evening storms that look to favor the mountains of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Highs will range from the low 80s in the Tri-Cities to the low 70s in the mountains.

Election Day Forecast

Wet Wednesday morning

Showers and storms will become more widespread tonight into Wednesday morning thanks to a cool front moving into the area. The best time for rain and storms will favor the morning hours followed by drying conditions during the afternoon.

Future forecast tonight

Future forecast Wednesday morning

Wet end to the workweek

A stronger system will move into the area Friday morning giving us rain and storms that will be likely in most areas. Showers will remain through the afternoon and evening.

Future forecast Friday

Mother’s Day Weekend

Cloudy and cool Saturday with scattered showers expected and highs in the upper 60s. Conditions will dry out with a milder Sunday for Mother’s Day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Seven-day forecast

