Wet Morning, Afternoon Snow Showers

Steady rain ends mid-morning followed by a breezy and cold afternoon as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30’s mid-afternoon with wind chills in the 20’s. Scattered snow showers will be around as well, most noticeable in the mountains.

Rain Chances

Forecast

Fabulous February Weekend

Expect a bright Saturday with seasonal temperatures with highs in the low 50’s. Sunday will be warmer with upper 50’s to near 60.

Weekend Outlook

Mild Next Week

Temperatures will be on the rise in the 60s early next week, low 70’s mid-next week. A series of disturbances will keep scattered showers possible almost every day next week.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App