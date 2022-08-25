Isolated storms

Conditions will gradually change today with higher humidity levels, isolated showers and storms. The best location for rain will be in the Blue Ridge Mountains with some heavy downpours possible. Temperatures remain warm with mid to upper 80s in the Tri-Cities, and 70s in the mountains.

Thursday Forecast

Few scattered storms Friday

A few more scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker. Conditions do not look overly wet despite the higher chance of rain. Temperatures remain warm in the mid-80s.

Rain Chances

Hot Weekend

The last weekend of August will be hot with plenty of heat and humidity as high temperatures near 90 Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be very isolated.

Weekend Outlook

Next Week

Conditions remain hot and humid early next week with temperatures near 90. Rain chances will begin to rise Tuesday, with scattered storms expected Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

