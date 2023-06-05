Enjoy a mild morning with seasonal conditions today. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-70’s in the mountains to the mid-80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Isolated storms are possible late this afternoon with a marginal risk for strong to severe storms. The best location will be from the mountains of east TN into the Carolinas for isolated severe storms.

Mid-Week rainmaker

Scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday as another cold front moves through during the afternoon. This system will deliver milder conditions for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be very mild with mid 70’s during the afternoon Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, overnight lows will dip into the upper 40’s to near 50.

The weekend is looking good with sunshine and seasonal temperatures near 80 Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Rain chances will be on the rise late in the weekend with scattered showers late Sunday afternoon and evening.