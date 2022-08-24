Warmer Afternoon

Enjoy another beautiful morning with cooler conditions in the 50s. Watch out for areas of patchy fog through sunrise followed by a sunny and warm afternoon. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the Tri-Cities and 70s in the mountains. A few spotty showers are possible in the mountains late this afternoon.

Today’s Forecast

Chance for T-storms returns

Moisture returns Thursday leading to some spotty showers and storms during the afternoon. Rain chances will be higher in the Blue Ridge Mountains with scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Scattered T-storms Friday

An approaching front will help to develop scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Conditions do not look overly wet but expect a chance for scattered showers and storms through Friday evening.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Get ready for some extra summer sizzle with upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Rain and storms will be isolated during the afternoon and evening with heat index values in the mid-90s.

7 Day Forecast

