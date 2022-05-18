Forecast

Warm Afternoon, Late Evening Storms

Enjoy another mild morning on Wednesday followed by a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday Forecast

A storm complex will move toward the region later this evening into tonight with the potential for some strong to severe storms.

Future forecast this evening

Greatest risk is from western Kentucky into northern middle Tennessee, while the Tri-Cities has a marginal risk for severe storms.

Severe Outlook Today

Storm risk continues into Thursday with scattered strong storms possible Thursday morning. A marginal risk for severe storms continues.

Future forecast tonight

Future Forecast Thursday morning

Severe Outlook Thursday

Record Heat Friday

Our first 90-degree day of the season is expected Friday with record-breaking heat as high temperatures warm into the low 90s. Hot weather continues into Saturday.

Weekend Outlook

Conditions remain hot and humid Saturday with highs near 90 along with some isolated storms late in the day.

Weekend Outlook

Showers and storms become more likely Sunday along with an end to the 90s with highs near 80.

Seven-day Forecast

