Forecast
Warm Afternoon, Late Evening Storms
Enjoy another mild morning on Wednesday followed by a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.
A storm complex will move toward the region later this evening into tonight with the potential for some strong to severe storms.
Greatest risk is from western Kentucky into northern middle Tennessee, while the Tri-Cities has a marginal risk for severe storms.
Storm risk continues into Thursday with scattered strong storms possible Thursday morning. A marginal risk for severe storms continues.
Record Heat Friday
Our first 90-degree day of the season is expected Friday with record-breaking heat as high temperatures warm into the low 90s. Hot weather continues into Saturday.
Weekend Outlook
Conditions remain hot and humid Saturday with highs near 90 along with some isolated storms late in the day.
Showers and storms become more likely Sunday along with an end to the 90s with highs near 80.
