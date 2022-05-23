Forecast

Wet Day

The first wave of rain has already moved in early this morning. You can track it with our interactive radar.

Monday Future Forecast

Rain will be likely throughout the day with some pockets of heavier rain expected this afternoon and evening. This is when the flood risk rises somewhat for the higher elevations given the recent heavy rain from the weekend.

Last 24-hour rainfall

Hourly rain chances

There is a slight risk for flooding in Appalachia with the greatest risk in the mountains and western/southwestern areas of N.C.

Flood Risk

Rain tapers off late tonight.

Next Weather Maker

Tuesday and Wednesday will be relatively quiet with just some spotty showers and storms. The next big system moves in late Thursday into Thursday night with rain and storms likely.

Rain chances this week

Holiday Weekend Outlook

Our weather pattern quiets down this weekend with just some lingering showers Saturday. Sunday and Monday look sunny and warm with highs back in the 80’s.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day Forecast

